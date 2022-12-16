Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas music performances

Staff Report

Ring in the holidays and tap and clap along to some tunes from your Christmas playlist when Lady Chops and her drums take over the library. You’ll also get to hear Amanda Roberts on the hammer dulcimer.

We’ll have the music; we need your voices to make the evening complete.

Join us at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Galvez, 10 a.m. Wednesday at the library in Dutchtown or at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.