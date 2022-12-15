Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales

Staff Report

Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales.

Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:

Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University. She is a former East Baton Rouge Parish EMS paramedic.