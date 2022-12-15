LOCAL
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Staff Report
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales.
Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:
- Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University. She is a former East Baton Rouge Parish EMS paramedic.
- Kelsey Boucher, N.P., specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Lagniappe Center in Gonzales. Boucher earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from LSU and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners.