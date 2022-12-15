Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine

Staff Report

Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements.

McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year.

The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen P.E.; Nicolas Schexnayder, E.I.; Seth Thibodeaux, Engineer Tech.; Mark Maher, Construction Admin.; and Tim Dantin, Sr. RPR.

The purpose of the work was to provide flood protection and reduce flood duration of the Bluff Swamp by restoring the conveyance of Fish Bayou into Bayou Manchac with the construction of control structures.

Louisiana Department of Public Works built Alligator Bayou Road in the 1950s to shield high water in Bayou Manchac from the Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake drainage basins.

The area had inadequate infrastructure which prevented the swamp from draining properly during high water events. The swamp sub-basins remained inundated for some two months during the August 2016 flood event.

In September, area officials marked the completion of the Fish Bayou flood control structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.