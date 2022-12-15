Ascension Parish Library to host Christmas cookie event Tuesday

Staff Report

Have you decorated your Christmas cookies yet? Help us finish ours at at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Use red and green icing to create a backdrop for your sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Make a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories on Hoopla (one of our digital resources). Bring the entire family for an evening of holiday cheer.

Available while supplies last. Note that some food items may contain allergens.