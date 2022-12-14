LOCAL

Ascension Parish corporal recognized for life-saving actions

Staff Report
Corporal Daniel Story received the Life Saving Award while serving in the school security section for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Story is shown with Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office honored Corporal Daniel Story with the Life Saving Award while serving in the school security section.

Story was working a detail at a church when he was notified that a 52-year-old man had lost consciousness. After responding to the scene and observing the man receiving CPR, Story requested an AED machine.

The church did not have a machine, so Story went to the nearest fire station and retrieved an AED, emergency bag, and an oxygen tank.

He returned to administer four rounds of shock and CPR. The man regained a pulse and was transported to a hospital for treatment.