Ascension Parish corporal recognized for life-saving actions

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office honored Corporal Daniel Story with the Life Saving Award while serving in the school security section.

Story was working a detail at a church when he was notified that a 52-year-old man had lost consciousness. After responding to the scene and observing the man receiving CPR, Story requested an AED machine.

The church did not have a machine, so Story went to the nearest fire station and retrieved an AED, emergency bag, and an oxygen tank.

He returned to administer four rounds of shock and CPR. The man regained a pulse and was transported to a hospital for treatment.