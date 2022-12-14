Ascension Parish government offices to close Dec. 14

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather.

According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.

Parish President Clint Cointment advised all residents to take every necessary precaution for the upcoming storm, including securing any loose items outside and staying informed.

Other closures around Ascension Parish

The Town of Sorrento's town hall will be close Dec. 14, according to a social media post.

The maintenance crew will be on standby throughout the day.

The town's council meeting will be held as scheduled at 6 p.m.

All Ascension Parish Library locations will be closed.