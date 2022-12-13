BASF makes donation to Galvez Middle School

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

BASF recently donated $6,000 to Galvez Middle School in Gonzales. The donation is being used to launch an engineering club at the school to encourage girls to pursue Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, begin a campus beautification project and hold faculty and staff appreciation events. Each year, BASF supports Ascension Parish schools and students through sponsorships, scholarships, mentorship and volunteerism.