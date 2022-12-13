Town of Sorrento moves tree lighting to Dec. 15

Staff Report

Due to the possibility of severe weather, the Town of Sorrento has rescheduled its tree lighting event to Dec. 15.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. at 7471 Main St., Sorrento, LA.

Do Right Baptist Church will lead the singing of Christmas carols as the town lights the tree and welcomes Santa, who is expected to arrive on the fire truck.

Children will be able to tell Santa their wishes, take a photo with him, and receive a goodie bag from his elves. The event will also have crafts for children.

The town also will offer jambalaya, donated by the Jambalaya Festival Association, and soft drinks, donated by Coca Cola, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.