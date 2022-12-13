Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Dec. 14 due to weather

Staff Report

All Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Dec. 14 due to expected inclement weather.

The announcement included all after-school activities.

The decision was made in consultation with emergency officials out of concerns about the safety of transporting students.

Refer to the website, AscensionSchools.org, for official decisions about school closures.

Ascension Catholic closing

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School will close Dec. 14. All extracurricular events and practices will be cancelled.