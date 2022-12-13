LOCAL
Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Dec. 14 due to weather
Staff Report
All Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Dec. 14 due to expected inclement weather.
The announcement included all after-school activities.
The decision was made in consultation with emergency officials out of concerns about the safety of transporting students.
Refer to the website, AscensionSchools.org, for official decisions about school closures.
Ascension Catholic closing
Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School will close Dec. 14. All extracurricular events and practices will be cancelled.