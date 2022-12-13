Ascension Parish Library offers help with health insurance enrollment

Staff Report

Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana will assist residents at the library in Donaldsonville who have questions about health insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. At 9:30 a.m. Friday at the library in Donaldsonville, find out what options are available with qualifying Special Enrollment through the Marketplace.

Help is first come, first served. Call (225) 473-8052 for more information and to find out what documents to bring with you.

The 2023 Open Enrollment Period in the Marketplace Health Insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends Jan. 15, 2023. Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Wrapping party

Trying to get your presents wrapped without anyone seeing what you’re up to? Wrap your gifts without anyone sneaking a peek at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Galvez library. We’ll have all you need to wrap your gifts (while supplies last), plus we’ll have hot chocolate and cookies. Bring a group of friends and make it a party or take a little quiet time for yourself. We won’t tell anyone what we see.