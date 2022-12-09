Ascension Parish Schools announces leadership appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Allison Brown as principal of Duplessis Primary School and Christy Dixon as the assistant principal of Galvez Middle School.

"Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

DUPLESSIS PRIMARY PRINCIPAL

Allison Brown is the new principal of Duplessis Primary School.

Born and raised in south central Louisiana, Brown moved to the geater Baton Rouge area to attend college. She is a 20-year veteran educator and has worked for the last 15 years in Ascension Parish.

Brown was a teacher at Gonzales Primary and Pecan Grove Primary schools. She served as a Master Teacher at both Pecan Grove Primary and Central Primary schools. In 2015, she returned to Pecan Grove Primary to serve as Assistant Principal, a position she held for the last seven years.

“Thank you for the opportunity. To each one who played a role in my path, I really appreciate you all. I also want to thank my wonderful school leadership partner at Duplessis, Caryn Vincent. I do believe we are going to be an excellent team,” said Brown. “The faculty is wonderful, the teachers are amazing, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community.”

Brown earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Louisiana State University. She and her husband of 22 years, Michael, are the proud parents of three children: Scott, Preston, and Isabella.

GALVEZ MIDDLE ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Christy Dixon is the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School.

A native of Napoleonville, Dixon has lived in Ascension Parish for the past 30 years.

Prior to beginning her career in education, she worked in the banking industry for 10 years. In 2001, Dixon served as Dutchtown Middle School's secretary. After pursuing a bachelor's degree, she taught mathematics for six years at Dutchtown Middle. In 2020, she transferred to the new Bluff Middle School to serve as a teacher and member of the leadership team and became an Instructional Coach in 2021.

"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve as Galvez Middle School's assistant principal," said Dixon. "I am looking forward to working with Mrs. Farmer and the staff to provide an environment where 'Every Pirate' can be successful."

Dixon earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University of Louisiana and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She and her husband, Patrick "Don" Dixon, Jr., have two sons: Matthew and Mitchell.