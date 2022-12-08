Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

Staff Report

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records.

Deputies booked James D. Earl of Gonzales into the jail Dec. 7.

Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy.

On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect.

According to a Gonzales Police Department release at the time, the chase involved an armed male suspect who approached two individuals and demanded their vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. The two people reportedly called 911 as the suspect left the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle before law enforcement pursued it into the City of Gonzales through residential areas.

According to the report, the vehicle crashed into a home at 1811 Darla St., which is at the corner of Orice Roth Road.

Following a foot pursuit, 18-year-old Ricky Williams Jr. of Gonzales was arrested.

Gonzales Middle School, which is located in the area, was locked down and a late dismissal of students was carried out under law enforcement escort.