Staff Report

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Sorrento, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The ticket for the Saturday drawing was sold at RaceTrac 2463 on Highway 22 in the town, the lottery announced in a social media post. The convenience store is located near the Interstate 10 exit.

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $116 million for the Dec. 10 drawing.