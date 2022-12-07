Gonzales Police searching for suspect in tool theft

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has been searching for a suspect believed to be connected to the theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in another residential theft of tools.

The suspect was driving a dark gray Toyota Tundra truck with what appeared to be a lift kit and loud pipes, according to information released by Gonzales Police. No license plate was visible on the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle can contact Det. Dufrene at (225) 647-9580.