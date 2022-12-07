Ascension Parish School Board honors retiring members

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board recognized two longtime members as they concluded their final meeting before retiring from the board.

Ascension Parish Schools thanked them for more than 20 years of service in a social media post that included photos with their families.

Following the Nov. 8 election, two new members will join the 11-member board.

As previously reported, Jake Lambert will take the seat held by Russo, and Karen Hays Braud will take the spot of Gautreau.

Braud won District 7, Seat A over candidates Wade Schexnaydre and Joey Cernich Sr.

For District 4, Seat A, incumbent Marty J. Bourgeois won over Jennifer Miranda.

Incumbent John DeFrances defeated James J. Moore to retain District 5, Seat A.

Several incumbents returned to their seats on the board without opposition: Robyn Penn Delaney, Scott Duplechein, Julie Blouin, John Murphy, Taft Kleinpeter, Louis Lambert, and Jared "Boo" Bercegeay.

