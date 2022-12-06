Ascension Parish house fire claims life of 83-year-old man

Staff Report

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies reported an investigation into a fatal house fire on the west side of Ascension Parish that claimed the life of an 83-year-old man.

According to a news release, just before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 3000 block of Caesar Lane in the Lemannville area, which is east of Donaldsonville and near the Sunshine Bridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the man badly burned in the driveway surrounded by neighbors who had helped him escape. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but died days later on Dec. 2.

Official identification is pending with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire started in a room located in the northwest section of the home. Deputies continued to work to identify a possible cause of this fire.

Deputies reportedly were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM stresses to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.

