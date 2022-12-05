Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Staff Report

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council.

She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery Box giveaway by Tankproof, which was held at Gonzales Municipal Park.

Thurman and Torrence Thomas, twins who graduated from Dutchtown High School, founded nonprofit Tankproof more than a decade ago to partner with swim schools to offer free lessons for underserved youth.

According to its website, Tankproof has served more than 3,500 individuals across the nation, including in Louisiana, as well as Austin, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, and Brooklyn.

