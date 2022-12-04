Pileup crash involves 12 vehicles, 22 patients; some minor injuries reported

Staff Report

The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department reported minor injuries for some of the 22 patients involved in a pileup crash on Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

According to a social media post, firefighters said the crash happened when dense fog was in the area around the Ascension Parish town.

Though the photos showed horrible damage, everyone was OK, a spokesperson said in the Facebook post.

"A few minor injuries, but everyone walked away from this," the spokesperson said. "It was a scary situation for all but we are all feeling blessed for the positive outcome."

Sorrento VFD thanked all of the responders involved, including Louisiana State Police, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Acadian Ambulance.

