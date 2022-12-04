Boucherie and Balloon Festival returns to Sorrento after more than decade

Staff Report

The Sorrento Lions Club's 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival returned to its Sorrento location along Airline Highway after more than decade.

The festival included both crackling and jambalaya cookoffs.

The finalists for the jambalaya competition included Daren Braud, Hoss Reine, Clint Broussard, Kade Lanoux, Curt Parent, Shawn Sheets, Tyler Bourque, Carlos Braud, Koby Thacker, Jared White, Chance Bourgeois, and Cody Braud.

Finalists in the crackling cookoff included Joel Mayer, Jimmy Bercegeay, Jacob Mayer, Rick Clouatre, Ryan Gregoire, Zip Mayer, Neil Bourgeois, Nicky Vezay, Joey Cornett, Stump Marchand, Terry LeBlanc, and Ronnie LeBlanc.

The festival featured entertainment for the whole family, including a fireworks display, carnival rides, and hot air balloons with tethered rides. Local bands also performed, and many merchants and food vendors participated.

It serves as a fundraiser to benefit Louisiana Lions Camp and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, providing free recreational activities, optical services, and more for special-needs children.