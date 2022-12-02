LOCAL

St. Amant's Dallis Moran signs with Nicholls

Staff Report
St. Amant's Dallis Moran signed with Nicholls State University Dec. 1.

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association selected Moran for the Underclass All-State Games, which were played at Southeastern Louisiana University on June 7-8.

Moran was selected, as well as Ascension Catholic outfielder Jackson Landry and Ascension Christian pitcher and infielder Wyatt Buratt.

St. Amant’s Dallis Moran was one of three parish players to be selected to the LBCA Underclass All-State Games earlier this year.

He was a force in St. Amant’s run to the state tournament in Sulphur, as the Gators went 28-6 during the regular season. In the playoffs, they upset top-seeded defending champion Barbe in the state quarterfinals, sending the Gators to Sulphur for the first time since 2014.