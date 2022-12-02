St. Amant's Dallis Moran signs with Nicholls

Staff Report

St. Amant High School baseball standout Dallis Moran signed Dec. 1 with Nicholls State University.

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association selected Moran for the Underclass All-State Games, which were played at Southeastern Louisiana University on June 7-8.

Moran was selected, as well as Ascension Catholic outfielder Jackson Landry and Ascension Christian pitcher and infielder Wyatt Buratt.

He was a force in St. Amant’s run to the state tournament in Sulphur, as the Gators went 28-6 during the regular season. In the playoffs, they upset top-seeded defending champion Barbe in the state quarterfinals, sending the Gators to Sulphur for the first time since 2014.