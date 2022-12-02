Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

Staff Report

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22.

Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup.

According to the article and Ascension Parish Jail online records, 23-year-old Anthony R. Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, disturbing the peace, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Also arrested were 19-year-old Zwyman Harris and 21-year-old Tiawyman Harris, jail records showed. Both had bail set at $100,000. They were each charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, disturbing the peace, and contributing the delinquency of juveniles.

The Advocate reported during a hearing Nov. 29, a Gonzales Police Department officer testified that Johnson is a suspect in homicide cases outside of Gonzales.