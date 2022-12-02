State Fire Marshal: Woman dies in Gonzales camper fire

Staff Report

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies investigated a deadly camper fire in Gonzales that claimed the life of a female resident.

Just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 30, Ascension Parish Fire District No. 7 responded to a report of a camper fire located in the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a female victim near the front door of the remains of the camper.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. The victim is believed to be a 47-year-old resident of the camper home.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire started in a bedroom area of the camper.

At this time, deputies have been unable to rule out several possible causes of this fire including potential electrical-related, smoking-related, and candle-related factors.

Deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the camper.

The SFM stressed to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org.