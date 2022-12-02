CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Staff Report

Gonzales tree lighting set

The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall.

Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones.

Senior Sock Hop set for Dec. 9

The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ascension Gym, 9039 South St. Landry, Ave., Gonzales.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment.

Donaldsonville to host stroll event

A Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa Claus, shopping, food, and beverages can all be enjoyed Dec. 10 in Donaldsonville along Louisiana Square.

The City of Donaldsonville announced The Stroll on the Square event will be in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, which is the area around the square that overlooks the Ascension Parish Courthouse in the city's downtown. It will be held from 6-10 p.m.

For vendor or musician/choir registration, contact Lee Melancon at (225) 445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

Gonzales Christmas parade set for Dec. 11

The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association announced the 2022 Christmas parade will be held Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

The route will begin along Irma Boulevard, turn left at Cornerview Street, and turn left at Burnside Avenue. It ends at the East Bank Shopping Center on Hwy. 30.

The theme this year is "Country Christmas."

The application to participate in the parade can be found at www.jambalayafestival.net.

Sorrento to celebrate Christmas

The Town of Sorrento will host its Christmas Celebration Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the community center at 7471 Main Street.

The event will include the lighting of the Christmas tree, Christmas carols, and Santa on the fire truck. Jambalaya, soft drinks, hot chocolate, and cookies will be served.

