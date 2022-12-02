Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional.

The schedule will be: Dec. 7-9, 12-15, and 19-20.

It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.