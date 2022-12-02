Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 Students of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades.

The outstanding students will be recognized before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on Dec. 6, and the district winners will be named at that time.

"We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve and support outstanding students throughout this school district," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are grateful to be able to honor this group of deserving students selected by their schools as models of excellence inside the classroom, as well as through their school and community activities. Their accomplishments are impressive, but I suspect their commitment to hard work, ability to face challenges, and perseverance through obstacles are their most significant attributes. Congratulations!"

FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEARJackson Du, Bluff Ridge Primary SchoolNathan Stokes, Bullion Primary SchoolMorgan Singleton, Central Primary SchoolAndrew Puccio, Duplessis Primary SchoolRuth Easterling, Dutchtown Primary SchoolClaire Johnston, Galvez Primary SchoolJada Jacobs, Gonzales Primary SchoolShaylah Parker, G.W. Carver Primary SchoolRemi Gautreau, Lake Elementary SchoolLuca Battaglia, Lakeside Primary SchoolIsiah Mitchell, Lowery Elementary SchoolZeke Thibodeaux, Oak Grove Primary SchoolCornell Blakley, Pecan Grove Primary SchoolSara Booty, Prairieville Primary SchoolBarrett Petite, Sorrento Primary SchoolAbigail Schiro, Spanish Lake Primary SchoolNoah Willis, St. Amant Primary SchoolMason Vincent, Sugar Mill Primary School

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEARAnnika Small, Bluff Middle SchoolElizabeth Delaney, Central Middle SchoolShrey Shah, Dutchtown Middle SchoolCaroline Richardson, Galvez Middle SchoolAmanda Irizarry, Gonzales Middle SchoolKarmyn Rouyea, Lake ElementaryAniyah Fernandez, Lowery Middle SchoolCallie Townsend, Prairieville Middle SchoolAnna Jusselin, St. Amant Middle School

TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEARLaila Philip, Donaldsonville High SchoolDaniela Chavez, Dutchtown High SchoolKatelyn Frank, East Ascension High SchoolEphraim Craddock, St. Amant High School

In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.1. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades who meet the initial criteria.

Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities. The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition.

A small committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, an essay, a portfolio, and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.

Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments, and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges.

District-level primary, middle, and high school winners will be named before the school board meeting on Dec. 6.

The district winners will be entered into the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.

Individual photo banners for Students of the Year are available to view and download at AscensionSchools.org/SOY.