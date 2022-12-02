Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor.

According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an investigation into the alleged distributor, identified as Davante Johnson, over the past month.

Agents reportedly received information that Johnson allegedly was distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge.

The investigation led to agents securing search warrants for 11014 Red Oak Drive, Baton Rouge and 14086 Airline Hwy., Gonzales.

The apartment complex is located off Airline Highway, north of the City of Gonzales and south of Prairieville.

According to the report, 14 ounces of fentanyl, two ounces of heroin, and a blender and cutting agent were seized. Firearms and currency seized included a Glock M 43 9 mm handgun, which was reported stolen by Baton Rouge Police. Several other handguns were seized and $2,841 was pending seizure.

Johnson, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I heroin, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assisting agencies included EBRSO K9, DEA Baton Rouge Task Force, National Guard Air Support, APSO, and GPD.

