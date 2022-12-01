Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to sponsor December Senior Sock Hop

Staff Report

The December Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The holiday edition event will be Dec. 9, with entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train. Lunch will be at 11 a.m., followed by music and a great time on the dance floor.

There are openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities. For details on how to get involved, contact Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation Michelle Templet at (225) 450-1081.