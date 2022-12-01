Make lasting memories this holiday season at Ascension Parish Library

Staff Report

No matter what’s on your wish list, quality time with family and friends may be one of the season’s desires. Continuing its mission to connect and enrich the community, Ascension Parish Library is hosting several events where residents can slow down and create memories. Whether it’s making time to relax and read or bond over game nights and movies, APL is the place to Book Your Holiday.

To kick off the festivities, beginning today, kids are welcome to decorate the kids’ tree at any APL location. Once their ornament is on the tree, they’ll get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a Raising Cane’s bookmark, good for one free kid’s combo.

Book the best deals of the season by ensuring everyone has a library card. Having a library card allows you to read, learn, and create at the library and at home. Plus, it’s free.

There are several opportunities to book quality time that residents won’t find anywhere else. APL’s premier event of the season, Carols in the Garden, on Dec. 13, features a night of singing, Santa, and treats from Sweet Melissa’s Confectionery and Louisiana Lemonade. Also during the month are programs to decorate cookies, listen to Lady Chops and Amanda Roberts at Dulcimer & Drums, and wrap gifts without anyone sneaking a peek.

Book adventure and explore the area with one of our new Adventure Passes. APL cardholders have access to local and regional museums and nature centers like The National World War II Museum, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, USS Kidd Veteran’s Museum, and LSU Museum of Art. Passes may be used by any age but must be booked by a library cardholder 17 or older.

APL’s digital services are available anytime, anywhere, for those wishing to book a staycation. Whether that includes ebooks, music, tv and movies, or finding creative art projects, APL’s digital library and databases (cloudLibrary, hoopla, Creativebug, and more) are available 24/7. *Streaming movies and TV can be downloaded directly to the television by downloading the apps. Find a full list of the library’s December events by clicking here.