Gonzales Police looking for suspect in connection with carjacking

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department announced James D. Earl is wanted for suspected participation in a carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center.

Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect.

According to a Gonzales Police Department release at the time, the chase involved an armed male suspect who approached two individuals and demanded their vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. The two people reportedly called 911 as the suspect left the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle before law enforcement pursued it into the City of Gonzales through residential areas.

According to the report, the vehicle crashed into a home at 1811 Darla St., which is at the corner of Orice Roth Road.

Following a foot pursuit, 18-year-old Ricky Williams Jr. of Gonzales was arrested.

Gonzales Middle School, which is located in the area, was locked down and a late dismissal of students was carried out under law enforcement escort.

At the time, police said additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information on the location of the suspect, contact Det. Burchell at (225) 647-9536 or Capital Region Crime Stopper at (225) 344-STOP. GPD anonymous tips are accepted at www.gonzalespd.org.