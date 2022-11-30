Gonzales Police warn of phone scam

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department warned of individuals impersonating police officers to conduct a phone scam.

GPD will never contact citizens over the phone and request payment for warrants or tickets, according to a department post.

Police have received numerous reports of a phone scam where individuals are requesting cash or electronic transfer of cash payment for warrants or tickets. The individuals reportedly are using actual names of GPD officers.

Citizens are advised not to send or provide any form of payment over the phone.

GPD advised to remain cautious any time a form of payment is requested over the phone from a call you did not initiate.