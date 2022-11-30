Ascension Parish's Lisa Lavigne named Louisiana Educational Diagnostician of Year

Staff Report

The Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians selected Ascension Parish Public Schools employee Lisa Lavigne as the 2022-23 Educational Diagnostician of the Year, also known as the Merry Jane Bourgeois Award.

"We are always so proud of and for our employees when their hard work, dedication, skills, and expertise are recognized at the state level. We certainly agree that this recognition is well deserved! Congratulations to Ms. Lavigne for her hard work and dedication to working with our students," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

An educational diagnostician administers and interprets academic assessments to students being evaluated for special education eligibility. They also provide on-site educational assistance for students and consultations for teachers who develop intervention strategies for children remaining in the regular classroom setting.

"Ms. Lavigne does exceptional work in identifying and supporting our students with disabilities. She is a fantastic example of our Core Values of Learning, Leadership, Teamwork, and Service," said Ascension Public Schools Director of Special Education Lynn Hathaway.

Lavigne served as a special education teacher in Ascension Parish for 23 years at St. Amant Middle and Lake Elementary schools. She then served as a School Building Level Committee (SBLC) and 504 Facilitator for primary schools before moving into her current role as a district Educational Diagnostician, a position she has held for the past six years.

She earned both a bachelor's degree in business education and a master's degree in special education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Lavigne lives in Gonzales with her husband, Keith, who is also an educator and coach at St. Amant Middle. They have two adult children.

"I am so honored to be chosen among so many hardworking, dedicated educational diagnosticians from across the state. My job is such a rewarding experience, and I truly enjoy collaborating with parents, teachers, administration, and pupil appraisal staff throughout our district in order to identify and ensure the success of our students with special needs," Lavigne said. "I can only hope that I have made a positive impact on the many students of all abilities I have worked with over the years in Ascension Public Schools."

A statewide organization, the mission of the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians (LA-ED) is to promote a fellowship in which ethical practices are maintained, provide continuing education, and assist the children of Louisiana in reaching their maximum potential through the high standards of the organization. LA-ED selects one person each year for this statewide recognition, which is announced at its annual meeting.