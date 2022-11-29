Carols in the Garden set for Dec. 13 at Gonzales library

Staff Report

Jingle and mingle at Ascension Parish Library's annual caroling event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at APL's Gonzales location.

Bring your family and friends along to listen and sing with the crowd of carolers in our festive winter wonderland. Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead in singing some of the season's classics.

After, grab a treat from Sweet Melissa's Confectionery and warm up with some hot chocolate from Louisiana Lemonade.

Carols in the Garden's lighting display is located within the Gonzales library's outdoor rain garden on the south side of the building on South Nickens Ave.