Sorrento to host Boucherie and Balloon Festival for first time in ten years

Sorrento will be the host of the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Dec. 2-4 after a ten-year hiatus.

The festival serves as a fundraiser to benefit Louisiana Lions Camp and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, providing free recreational activities, optical services, and more for special-needs children.

The event will be held on Airline Highway near APPLe Digital Academy and Sorrento Lumber. Both entry and on-site parking are free, and donations will be accepted at the entrance.

Festival organizers said guests will find plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including a fireworks display, carnival rides, and hot air balloons with tethered rides. Local bands will perform all weekend, and more than 20 merchants and food vendors will offer shopping and delicious eats.

Cooking competitions for jambalaya and crackling will also be held, and the food cooked will be available for purchase for $5.

The Boucherie Festival Association will be hosting media outlets and friends of the festival on Dec. 2 for a morning hot air balloon glow, crackling cooking demonstration, and the roasting of a whole hog.

