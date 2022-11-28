Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Shelley Farmer as the principal of Galvez Middle School.

"We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

Born and raised in north Louisiana, Farmer moved to Baton Rouge to attend college. She has worked in education for 23 years including 14 years in Ascension Parish.

Farmer taught at Prairieville Primary School and served as a teacher coach at Central Primary School. For seven years, she served as a Master Teacher supporting multiple schools across the district before joining the district's Administrative Intern Program. Most recently, Farmer served as the assistant principal of Galvez Middle.

"I am so elated for this opportunity and honored to continue to serve the Galvez Middle community," said Farmer.

She earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University and is the proud mother of two children: Shelby and Nathan.