East Ascension presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

Staff Report

East Ascension High School’s Choir Department presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” at 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3 in the school’s Cafetorium.

Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz. As they follow the Yellow Brick Road to meet the Wizard in the Emerald City, they meet a Scarecrow who needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard gives the group the task of retrieving the broom of the Wicked Witch to earn his help.

Tickets are $10 general admission and kids 3 and younger are free. Dress like your favorite character from the movie or just your favorite character in general. The performance runs about an hour and a half including a 10-minute intermission. If you have any questions, email erin.perdue@apsb.org.