Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business.

Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from other Louisiana jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

The records also showed Holloway was booked on Aug. 23 on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge. A release date of Oct. 26 was listed.

As previously reported, Gonzales Police announced Holloway was wanted for suspected involvement in the Nov. 11 shooting at a gas station located at 1827 S. Burnside Ave.

According to a previous news release from the Gonzales Police Department, Darville's death was "a tragic unrelated event, stemming from the escalation of an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles."

Police have said Darville was not associated with or a participant in the feud and that investigators believe Darville was simply driving the vehicle one of the groups of juveniles were passengers in. According to police, the groups encountered each other by happenstance.

Family and friends of Darville, who was student at St. Amant High School, paid their respects to him with a balloon release ceremony Nov. 18 outside of the Cabela's in Gonzales.

