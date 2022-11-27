After 2019 plea deal to avoid fourth DWI conviction, man arrested on DWI charge in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A defendant who pleaded to a lesser charge to avoid being convicted of a fourth-offense DWI in 2019, was booked for DWI Nov. 26 in Ascension Parish, according to online jail records.

Lloyd Geason, 60, of Donaldsonville was booked on felony operating while intoxicated fourth or more and signal lamps charges, records showed.

According to a USA Today Network report from the Houma Courier, Assumption Parish prosecutors negotiated a plea agreement in November 2019 after he was charged with fourth DWI after backing into a deputy's patrol vehicle Oct. 27, 2018.

A spokesperson for the 23rd Judicial District reported at the time that Geason pleaded to DWI third offense in connection with the incident in a parking lot of an event facility near Napoleonville.

The defendant reportedly refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test and also refused to submit to a breath test, the Sheriff’s Office reported at the time.

Had he been convicted of the fourth-offense DWI, Geason could have faced a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

After the defendant pleaded guilty to the lesser DWI charge, he was sentenced to 40 months behind bars, with credit for time served.

