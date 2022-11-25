Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022

Staff Report

He's making a list, And checking it twice...

Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season.

In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon.

Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page.

Letters are sent to the North Pole every night, and every letter receives a reply.

During the mailbox's first year, 140 letters were received. The second year collected 713.

The mailbox is located in the neighborhood off of Airline Highway in Gonzales. It opens over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

