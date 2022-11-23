Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office releases 2022 special report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released a 2022 special report to share information on the department over recent years.

APSO's major announcements include:

Re-establishment of the K9 division.

Creation of three patrol districts in each area of the parish.

Completion of the National FBI Academy leadership course.

The patrol division districts include:

District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville and areas of the west side of the parish, is led by Major Darryl Smith.

District 2, which includes Darrow, Galvez, St. Amant, and Sorrento, and is mostly to the east of Gonzales, is led by Captain Hampton Rosevelt.

District 3 includes Prairieville, Dutchtown, and Geismar. It is led by Captain Melvin Boudreaux.

APSO by the numbers

According to the 2020 Census, Ascension Parish is home to more than 126,000 residents.

The parish's reported 126,500 people represented an 18 percent rise from the 2010 U.S. Census.

A total of 19,285 residents were added to the parish count in the decade. The total has nearly doubled since 2000 when the count was 76,627.

Ascension Parish experienced the second-fastest growth rate in the state from 2010 to 2020.

In 2021, APSO had a total of 448 employees (343 full time, 79 part time, and 26 reserve deputies). The department also had 255 vehicles (210 emergency response vehicles and 45 specialty vehicles and flotilla).

According to the report, APSO totaled 4,227 arrests in 2021. A total of 5,783 warrants were issued, and 5,562 traffic citations were issued.

District 3 led the parish in calls for service with 22,628. District 2 was second with 21,692. District 1 tallied 9,264.

The report showed a 2021 budget surplus of $1,360,581. Total revenue was $49,807,209, and total expenditures were $48,446,628.

The report also showed APSO involvement in parish schools, along with outreach to senior citizens and the junior deputy program.

In 2021, APSO and Ascension Parish government entered into an agreement for APSO to assume maintenance and upkeep of the parish jail.

The department also has partnered with multiple parish entities to establish the early childhood development center in Donaldsonville.

The report also includes a section on career opportunities with APSO. Starting salaries for 2022-23 include $49,851 for enforcement, $42,534 for corrections, $46,648 for dispatch, $32,409 for clerical, and $45,548.

