18-wheeler submerged at Ascension, St. James line; Troopers report minor injuries

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle crash involving a submerged 18-wheeler Nov. 22 along Interstate 10 west near the Ascension and St. James Parish line.

Troopers announced the inside eastbound lane of the interstate was closed due to the recovery efforts.

The crash caused eastbound traffic to flow slowly in the area, according to troopers.

Police said crews at the scene worked diligently to recover the vehicle and return the flow of traffic to normal.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to troopers.

