Gonzales tree lighting, holiday events scheduled

The City of Gonzales will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of city hall at 120 S. Irma Blvd.

Santa and his elves will join the festivities at the Gonzales Civic Center, with gifts for the little ones. There will be jambalaya and musical performances by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.

The tree lighting is just the beginning of holiday fun for residents and travelers to enjoy during December.

Here are the upcoming events in the City of Gonzales:

City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves

Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Gonzales City Hall and Civic Center

Hosted by: City of Gonzales

The Snow Show

Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. through Dec. 18

Ascension Community Theatre

Details: ActGonzales.org

Christmas Movie in the Park

Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Jambalaya Park Amphitheater

Organized by: Volunteer Ascension

Details: call 225-644-7655 or contact via social media @VolunteerAscension

Gonzales Christmas Parade

Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

See website for route

Organized by: Jambalaya Festival Association.

Details: http://www.jambalayafestival.net/christmas-parade.html

