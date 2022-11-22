Help Ascension Parish Library decorate the kids’ Christmas tree

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library has hung the Christmas lights. Now the library is looking for some help.

Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December, color one of our ornaments and hang it on our kids’ tree. When you’re done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s – good for a free kid’s combo.

While you’re there, make sure to cross library card off your wish list. Having a library card lets you unlock adventure every day of the year. It’s the perfect gift this season.

Monogram stockings

The stockings were hung by the chimney with flair. Add a little something extra to your Christmas décor by designing a festive holiday stocking with iron-on pearl applique lettering and colorful felt pom poms that match any color scheme! Anyone 18 and older is invited to participate at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Dutchtown library. Bring a friend and help us spread the Christmas cheer!

Registration is required. Call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.

Cozy Cat Café

Help some furry friends socialize before they get adopted. Elementary students ages 6 to 8 are invited to practice their litter-ary skills at the Cozy Cat Café at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the library in Galvez. Visitors can work on a cat-themed puzzle, make a cat toy to take home, or snack, sip, read and relax with one of the cats from Cara’s House. Adoption will be available but is not required to attend this event.