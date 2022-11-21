Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.

She was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two-counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, child desertion, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

According to the release, more arrests are pending.

As previously reported, detectives arrested 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer of Baton Rouge in connection with the shooting.

Raneshia Pointer was charged with principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, two-counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.

Deputies reported arriving to the scene of the shooting Nov. 15 and neither the shooter nor the victim was at the scene.

A woman was treated at an area hospital, according to the report. She was expected to make a full recovery.

In a previous news release, an APSO spokesperson said the Rhesa Pointer and her daughter Raneshia Pointer reportedly went to the gas station with the intention of fighting a separate group of women.

During a reported brawl, Rhesa Pointer allegedly fired a handgun, striking the woman multiple times.

Raneshia Pointer turned herself in after detectives received a warrant for her arrest, according to APSO.

