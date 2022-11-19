Gonzales Police seek information in fatal shooting

Staff Report

Gonzales Police announced Jamal "MAL" Holloway is wanted for suspected involvement in the fatal shooting Nov. 11 at 1827 S. Burnside Ave.

According to a news release, Holloway has been known to frequent the Bishop Woods area.

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened at the Fuel Smart parking lot.

Police previously said in the statement the death of Darville was "a tragic unrelated event, stemming from the escalation of an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles."

Darville was not associated with or a participant in this feud, police said. Investigators believe that Darville was simply the driver of the vehicle that the one of groups of juveniles were passengers in, when the two groups encountered each other by happenstance.

Darville was a student at St. Amant High School and a resident of Sorrento.

Contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-621-8300, Option 1, with any information regarding the whereabouts of Holloway.

