Plants donated for Ascension Parish early childhood center in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Louisiana Nursery partnered with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ascension program for a project in Donaldsonville.

The early childhood development center and after school community center will be on the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office substation property.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated B. Lemann and Bro. building in Donaldsonville the morning of Oct. 6 to commemorate the beginning of the early childhood learning initiative, as well as announce a $1 million investment over five years from CF Industries.

As the permanent site will take an estimated two years to construct, Ascension Parish officials have said the first floor of the historic B. Lemann and Bro. building could be utilized sooner for the program.

The move to the permanent location at 1200 St. Patrick Street would be about January 2025.

Louisiana Nursery was contacted by Leadership Ascension’s Julie Ruffner to create a zen garden within the space for the children. The company donated all the soil and mulch needs, as well as provided deep discounts on additional plant materials.

In addition, team members from Louisiana Nursery designed the landscaping plans and provided all landscaping prep and planting, which included a variety of low maintenance plants and shrubs in beds throughout the garden as well as in containers.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.