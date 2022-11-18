My Southern Family Christmas, filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m.

Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.

The story centers on a journalist who meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time after receiving an invitation to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana.

As previously reported, the Christmas movie filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento features some well-known actors. Located at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70, the business was closed from Sept. 21-23 for filming.

Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, previously shared some of the stars in the movie, which includes Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.

"Family Christmas" was the working title of the movie, which producers hope will bring a positive impact to Ascension Parish and the Baton Rouge area. They previously said local places and business names would be used.

In late September, Hallmark released the following description of the upcoming movie: “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

