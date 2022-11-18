Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters participate in two nights of training

Staff Report

Volunteer firefighters from Ascension Parish spent two nights with instructors from the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy of the State Fire Marshals office in Baton Rouge.

St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said volunteers represented several parish departments, including Sorrento, 5th Ward, Galvez-lake, St. Amant, and 7th District.

The training included live burns in the Class A prop. Each night had 30 volunteers for training.

"We are so proud of the efforts of our volunteers," LeBlanc said.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.