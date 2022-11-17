Four Ascension Parish Rotary clubs join together for project

Staff Report

Members of all four Rotary clubs in Ascension Parish teamed up for their joint Foundation Project.

Their work centered on the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, which is operated by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The center allows deputies to interact with the community in a variety of unique ways. Community events are frequently held at the location.

The club members spruced up the grounds of the facility, planting trees and bushes, and pressure washing.

APSO thanked the four clubs in a social media post.

Participating clubs included East Ascension Rotary, Gonzales Rotary, Greater Ascension Rotary Club, and Donaldsonville Rotary Club.

