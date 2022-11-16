One shot near Interstate 10 in Geismar, according to reports

Staff Report

A woman reportedly was taken to a hospital after a shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office told Baton Rouge area media outlets the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking area of a gas station near the Hwy. 73 interstate exit.

Neither the woman nor the alleged shooter was at the scene, according to reports.

No further details have been reported.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief