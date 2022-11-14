Fatal shooting stemmed from social media feud: Gonzales Police

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened Nov. 11 at the Fuel Smart parking lot on S. Burnside Ave.

According to a GPD update, detectives have leads and are making progress.

"We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist," a spokesperson stated.

Police said in the statement the death of Darville was "a tragic unrelated event, stemming from the escalation of an ongoing social media feud between two groups of juveniles."

Darville was not associated with or a participant in this feud, police said. Investigators believe that Darville was simply the driver of the vehicle that the one of groups of juveniles were passengers in, when the two groups encountered each other by happenstance.

Investigators believe that arrests are forthcoming shortly.

Police previously reported responding officers found one individual suffering from a single gunshot wound upon their arrival at 1827 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

Darville, a resident of Sorrento, later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department 225-647-9583 or to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Darville was a student at St. Amant High School. Anyone who needs special assistance can contact an administrator or the guidance department.

